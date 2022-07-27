The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 488.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

