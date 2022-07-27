The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TWN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

