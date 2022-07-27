Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.