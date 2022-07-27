Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.