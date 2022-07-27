Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $22,145,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.