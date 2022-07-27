Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

