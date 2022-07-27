Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $350,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $183.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

