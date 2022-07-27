Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $429,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 626,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPSE stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

