Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

XMLV opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

