Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 113 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day moving average of $429.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

