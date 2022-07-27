Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

