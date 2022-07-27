TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
