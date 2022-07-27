Titan Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $172,277.35 and approximately $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007057 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

