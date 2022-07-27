Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,422 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

