Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

