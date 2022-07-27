Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $399,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,021 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.