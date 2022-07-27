Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $565,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

