Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $145.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

