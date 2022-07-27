Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 834 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $465.22 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.58 and its 200-day moving average is $530.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

