Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

