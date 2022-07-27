Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

