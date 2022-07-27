Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Market Cap Tops $29.85 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon.

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

