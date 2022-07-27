Tokenomy Market Cap Hits $5.76 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $2,329.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com.

Tokenomy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.