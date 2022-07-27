TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,082.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $44,082.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
