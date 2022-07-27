Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRYIY. Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Price Performance

Toray Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 35,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.