TotemFi Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $287,478.48 and $208,318.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016326 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032272 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
