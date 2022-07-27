Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,204,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,139. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

