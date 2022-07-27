Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 108.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

