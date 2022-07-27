Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 7.3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $45.83. 112,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,203,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 343,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.