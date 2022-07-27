Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 84,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 515% compared to the average volume of 13,674 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,232. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

