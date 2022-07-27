TradeStars (TSX) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $154,699.19 and $11,343.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
