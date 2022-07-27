Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Reaches $30.07 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

