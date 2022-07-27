TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.62.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.