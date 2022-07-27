TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 169,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

