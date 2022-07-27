Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 224,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

