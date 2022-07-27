Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of TMICY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 3,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trend Micro

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Further Reading

