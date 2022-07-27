Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

