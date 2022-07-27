Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

TRCY stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

About Tri City Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.