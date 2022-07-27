Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.99

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.99 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 80,595 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £185.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.97.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

