Trifast (LON:TRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.07), with a volume of 15052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £133.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,550.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

