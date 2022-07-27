Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

