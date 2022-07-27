Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.
A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of TRIP opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
