Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

