TrueDeck (TDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,649.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $34,606.80 and $9,649.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

