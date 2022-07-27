TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

