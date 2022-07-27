TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

