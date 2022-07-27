Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHIP opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.31.

