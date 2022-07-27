Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.02

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $25.72. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 427,135 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after buying an additional 221,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,704,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
