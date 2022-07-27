Twilio (TWLO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO):

7/26/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00.

7/25/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $250.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $150.00.

7/19/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.95. 65,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,093. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $399.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Get Twilio Inc alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.