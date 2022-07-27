Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Down 0.2 %
Twin Disc stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
