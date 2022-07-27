Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Down 0.2 %

Twin Disc stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

