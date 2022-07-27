Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $358.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

